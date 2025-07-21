Construction notice: Colonial Drive Park playground replacement July–October 2025

Notice date: July 21, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the playground equipment at Colonial Drive Park, at 181 Colonial Drive. As part of this project, we’re also making improvements to the space around the playground, including:

An accessible asphalt pathway connecting the sidewalk to the play space,

A new accessible ramp into the playground,

Benches and bike racks along the accessible route, and

Shade trees next to the benches.

Why:

Every year the City’s Park and Trail Development team works on life-cycling playground equipment in City parks throughout Guelph. When the useable lifecycle of a playground has been reached, the equipment is replaced to make sure our parks continue to offer reliable and safe ways for the community to play.

When:

We’ll begin construction on or around July 21, and we expect all work to be completed by October 2025, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Pathways: The pathway entering the park from Colonial Drive will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the park.

Playground: The entire playground area will be fenced off and closed to the public for the duration of the construction period.

Baseball diamond: The baseball diamond and players’ benches will stay open and usable.

Washroom: The portable washroom in the park will stay open and usable.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Jude Gaboury, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 4121

[email protected]