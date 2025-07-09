Construction notice: Arkell Road lane shifts at Victoria Road South starting July 14

Notice date: July 9, 2025

What’s happening:

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing new curb and asphalt along the boulevard along Arkell Road.

Why:

The new curb install is part of the new design for the approved development at 388 Arkell Road.

When:

The contractor will begin construction on or around July 14, and we expect work to be completed by July 25 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane shifts will be in place between Victoria Road South and Colonial Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Bus stop 5915 Arkell Road at Victoria Road South will be out of service during construction, please board the bus at stop 6103 Victoria Road South and Decorso Drive.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction