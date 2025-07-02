343 Waterloo Avenue

File number OZS25-009
The proposed application is to amend the Official Plan to add a site specific policy permitting a mixed-use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units, and to rezone the subject lands from “Convenience Commercial 3” (CC-3) to a new site-specific “Convenience Commercial” (CC-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a four storey mixed use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units and a minimum of 2 affordable dwelling units.
