343 Waterloo Avenue

File number OZS25-009

The proposed application is to amend the Official Plan to add a site specific policy permitting a mixed-use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units, and to rezone the subject lands from “Convenience Commercial 3” (CC-3) to a new site-specific “Convenience Commercial” (CC-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a four storey mixed use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units and a minimum of 2 affordable dwelling units.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

Mayors Office

[email protected]