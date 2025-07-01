1 Carden Street

File number OZS25-007
A Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed to extend the transition time an additional two (2) years for building permit applications with active site plan applications that were deemed complete prior to the effective date of the 2023 Zoning By-law (2023)-20790. The administrative amendments apply to specific properties indicated in the Staff Report.
- Notice of Public and Decision Meeting – June 2025
- Staff Report – Public/Decision Meeting – July 2025
