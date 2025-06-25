Young climate leaders in Guelph get over $61,000 to take action

Guelph youth are leading the way with smart ideas to fight climate change and build a better future.

Guelph, Ont., June 25, 2025 – The City is continuing its commitment to being a leader in environmental sustainability by helping young people take action on climate change. Through phase 2 of the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), 11 youth-led groups have been awarded about $61,150 to implement projects that will drive real, visible impact in neighbourhoods across Guelph.

These projects aren’t just about fighting climate change, they’re also about building a stronger, healthier and sustainable community while protecting our environment for a future Guelph. From adapting smart urban agriculture to support community resilience, to launching innovative programs like “Think Outside the Bin” aimed at diverting over 1000kg of waste, youths in Guelph are stepping up with smart ideas to fight climate change and build a better future.

“This isn’t just about funding, it’s about believing in our young people and the fresh ideas they bring to the table,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph. “By supporting these projects, we’re not only tackling climate change, we’re building a stronger, more connected city where everyone has a part to play in caring for our environment.”

The awarded projects will cover a wide range of projects aimed at enhancing public space, reducing waste and more, while encouraging young people to be part of the solution to climate change.

“The Youth Climate Action Fund is more than a grant—it’s a platform for purpose-driven change,” said Alex Goss, manager of Equity and Community Investment. “This year, through both phases of the program, we’ve been able to support more youth-led organizations in bringing their bold ideas to life. It’s a clear sign of the growing momentum among young people to lead, to innovate, and to contribute towards shaping a more sustainable and resilient future Guelph”

Combined with the $45,000 awarded in phase 1, the City has now invested over $106,000 in youth-led climate initiatives in 2025. To learn more about the YCAF micro-grant program and this year’s recipients across both phases, please visit Youth Climate Action Fund Micro-grant program on the City of Guelph’s website.

About the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund

Kickstarted at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio at COP28, as a part of the Local Climate Action Summit, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund provides cities with the tools, techniques, and supports to leverage innovation approaches that invite and foster robust youth collaboration in climate problem-solving and policymaking. The program will be delivered by United Cities and Local Governments in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University. C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will collaborate as learning partners.

Media Contact

Amaka Obi, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-332-1865

[email protected]