Construction notice: ​Yorkshire Street North closure on July 2​ 

Notice date: ​June 17, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Thoume Construction is removing an underground water pipe along Yorkshire Street North ​and repaving the road, between Oxford Street and Liverpool Street.

Why:

​​A new underground water pipe is being installed to provide upgraded water services at 153 and 157 Yorkshire Street North along Oxford Street.

When:

​Construction starts on or around July 2, and we expect the work to be completed by July 3, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Yorkshire Street North will be closed, between Oxford Street and Liverpool Street. Local traffic will be permitted for residents, but no through traffic permitted at 153-157 Yorkshire Street North.​

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk on Yorkshire Street North will be closed, between Oxford Street and Liverpool Street.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



