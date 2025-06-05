Construction notice: Woodlawn Road West lane reductions from Edinburgh Road North to Silvercreek Parkway North starting June 9

Notice date: June 5, 2025

What’s happening:

City contractor ‘CCC’ will be conducting installation of underground ducts, cables, and vaults on the northwest side of Woodlawn Road West between Edinburgh Road North and Silvercreek Parkway North.

Why:

This installation is part of creating an internal fiber network for City operations. Once completed, this network will connect all City facilities and traffic controllers.

When:

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, June 9 and is expected to take about 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: The westbound curb lane on Woodlawn Road West will be impacted; commuters are advised to expect periodic delays during the construction period. Two-way traffic will always be maintained.

Sidewalks: The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. Proper pedestrian detour signage will be in place in case of unexpected sidewalk impacts.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Access to driveways may be limited for short periods during construction.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction