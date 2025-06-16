Well testing to begin June 23 between Laird Road West and Forestell Road

As part of the Southwest Guelph Water Supply Class Environmental Assessment, the City of Guelph will begin testing at a City owned Guelph South (GSTW1-20) Test Well which is located between Laird Road West and Forestell Road.

What you need to know

Why is the well being tested

The City of Guelph is pursuing a Southwest Guelph Water Supply Class Environmental Assessment to increase the Guelph community’s water supply capacity. The testing is being completed to evaluate the Guelph South (GSTW01-20) Test Well as a future water supply source for the City of Guelph to ensure future water capacity needs with projected population growth.

When will the work start

The work is expected to begin around June 23rd and will continue over the course of up to seven weeks, for 24 hours a day.

Will I be impacted by the work

While testing takes place, you may notice the following:

Lane reductions can be expected throughout the project. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic to ensure everyone’s safety on site.

There will be temporary lighting at the corner of Larid Road and Quarterman Road to allow for safe discharge into the sanitary sewer.

Water testing may cause well interference issues for private water well owners in the area. Written notification has been shared with impacted residents.

What do I do if my private well is impacted

If you are a private water well owner and are experiencing well interference issues while work is taking place, please contact:

Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5627

[email protected]

How is the water tested

The test will pump potable drinking water to the sanitary sewer at the corner of Quarterman Road and Laird Road.

How will the results be used

Once the testing is completed, the City will use the test results to inform the Southwest Guelph Water Supply Class Environmental Assessment and Project 3 (Guelph South Well) in the latest Water Supply Master Plan update (2022).

For additional information

