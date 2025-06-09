Construction notice: Section of Southgate Drive lane closure starting June 23

Notice date: June 9, 2025

What’s happening:

Ace Canada Construction is installing road median on Southgate Drive.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 705 Southgate Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 23 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Eastbound traffic will be closed to through traffic from Laird Road to Corporate Court. The westbound left-turn lane at the intersection of Laird Road and Southgate Drive will also be affected.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit route 16 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction