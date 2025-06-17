Construction notice: ​Oxford Street sidewalk closure starts June 26​

Notice date: ​June 17, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Thoume Construction is installing a new underground water pipe on Oxford Street.

Why:

​​The new pipe will allow for upgraded water services at 153 and 157 Yorkshire Street North.

When:

​Construction starts on or around June 26, and we expect the work to be completed by June 27 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.​

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk on Oxford Street will be closed, between Yorkshire Street North and Glasgow Street North.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



