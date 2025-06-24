Construction notice: Ottawa Crescent closed starting July 10

Notice date: June 24, 2025
What’s happening:
Drexler Construction Ltd. is upgrading the underground water pipes and then repaving the road at 84 Ottawa Crescent.
Why:
This construction supports a development project at 84 Ottawa Crescent.
When:
Construction starts on or around July 10, and we expect the work to be completed by July 24, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Ottawa Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Calgary Avenue to Callander Drive. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 84 Ottawa Crescent.
Sidewalks: The south sidewalk on Ottawa Crescent will be closed.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.