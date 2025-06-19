Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on June 10, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21097 about 725 Imperial Road North. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/05/proposed-development-in-your-community-13/.

Bylaw (2025) – 21098 & (2025) – 21099 about 81 Royal Road. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/03/81-royal-road/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on July 8, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].