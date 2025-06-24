Noise exemption notice: University of Guelph granted noise exemption September 3, 2025.

The City has granted the University of Guelph an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on September 3, 2025 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for Orientation Week celebrations including a “Pep-Rally” at Alumni Stadium, Guelph, Ontario. The exemption allows for noise from amplified music and noise from crowds.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by July 8, 2025, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]