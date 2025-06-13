Construction notice: Newstead Street closed starting June 16

Notice date: June 13, 2025
What’s happening:
Ableson Contracting Ltd. is installing water and sewer pipes, and repaving the road surface.
Why:
This project supports a development project at 10 Newstead Street.
When:
Construction starts on or around June 16, and we expect the work to be completed by June 27, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Newstead Street will be closed to through traffic, from Montgomery Street to Eramosa Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 10 Newstead Street.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.