Construction notice: Newstead Street closed starting June 16

Notice date: June 13, 2025

What’s happening:

Ableson Contracting Ltd. is installing water and sewer pipes, and repaving the road surface.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 10 Newstead Street.

When:

Construction starts on or around June 16, and we expect the work to be completed by June 27, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Newstead Street will be closed to through traffic, from Montgomery Street to Eramosa Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 10 Newstead Street.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction