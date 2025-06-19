Lewis Road closed to through traffic

Guelph, Ont., June 19, 2025 – Lewis Road is closed to through traffic near the Guelph Junction Railway tracks until further notice due to safety concerns caused by road surface settlement over two culverts. The settlement has created a dip in the road that is not suitable for travel.

The City is in the process of identifying the cause of the settlement and fixing the issue.

The road will remain closed to through traffic until the culverts can be replaced, which is anticipated to happen this fall. Businesses on Lewis Road remain accessible from Massey Road or Speedvale Avenue West, depending on their location. Addresses up to 25 Lewis Road can be accessed from Speedvale Avenue West, and all remaining addresses can be accessed from Massey Road.

The City is working quickly to resolve this issue. We’ll update this notice once more information is available. Please follow the posted signs if you are travelling along Lewis Road.

For more information

Engineering and Transportation Services

[email protected]