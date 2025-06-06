Construction notice: Servicing works along Elmira Road North near Woodlawn Road West starting June 12

Notice date: ​June 6, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Lockhart Excavating is working on sewer pipes along the boulevard at 595 Elmira Road North, between Woodlawn Road West and Malcom​ Road.

Why:

​​This servicing work supports an approved commercial development at 595 Elmira Road North.

When:

​​Construction work will begin on or around June 12, and we expect all work to be completed by June 16 (weather permitting).​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction