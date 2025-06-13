Construction notice: Downey Road lane shifts starting June 17

Notice date: June 13, 2025

What’s happening:

The City is installing wildlife exclusion fencing at existing wildlife crossings on Downey Road between Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Laird Road. Additionally, gravel will be placed in the existing crossings to further support animal movements.

Why:

This work is part of an environmental initiative to improve wildlife safety and reduce animal-vehicle collisions by guiding animals toward a safer crossing point.

When:

Construction is anticipated to commence on or about June 17, and is expected to be completed by July 4, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Minor lane shifts will be in place as work occurs on the road shoulders. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No impacts.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction