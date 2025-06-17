Construction notice: East sidewalk closure on Delhi Street starting June 20

Notice date: ​June 17, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Kieswetter Excavating is removing temporary sidewalk and installing new sidewalk on the east side of Delhi Street in front of 115 Delhi Street.​

Why:

​​The sidewalk replacement is part of the servicing works within the right of way to be restored for the approved development at 115 Delhi Street.​

When:

​​This sidewalk work is to begin on June 20 and take one week to complete (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk on Delhi Street will be closed at 115 Delhi Street just south of the parking lot entrance to the hospital.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction