Construction notice: Section of East sidewalk closure on Delhi Street starting June 20

Notice date: June 18, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Kieswetter Excavating needs to occupy the sidewalk on the east side of Delhi Street in front of 115 Delhi Street.​

Why:

​​The sidewalk occupancy is needed to allow storage of materials from an excavation that is to be completed on private property near property line for the approved development at 115 Delhi Street.​

When:

​​This sidewalk closure is to begin on June 20 and take one week to complete (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.

Sidewalks: ​A section of the east sidewalk on Delhi Street will be closed at 115 Delhi Street near the emergency entrance of the building.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction