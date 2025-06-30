Construction notice: Victoria Road South bike lane shifts at Arkell Road starting July 8

Notice date: June 30, 2025

What’s happening:

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing a new sanitary service line along Victoria Road South to 388 Arkell Road.

Why:

We’re connecting the property at 388 Arkell Road to the City’s sanitary infrastructure to service future development.

When:

The contractor will begin construction on or around July 8, and we expect work to be completed by June 11 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Bike lane shifts will be in place in the southbound lane on Victoria Road South just north of Arkell Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes. Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction