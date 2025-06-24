Construction notice: Ottawa Crescent closed starting July 10

Notice date: June 24, 2025

What’s happening

Drexler Construction Ltd. is upgrading the underground water pipes and then repaving the road at 84 Ottawa Crescent.

Why

This construction supports a development project at 84 Ottawa Crescent.

When

Construction starts on or around July 10, and we expect the work to be completed by July 24, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes : Ottawa Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Calgary Avenue to Callander Drive. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 84 Ottawa Crescent.

: Ottawa Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Calgary Avenue to Callander Drive. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 84 Ottawa Crescent. Sidewalks : ​The south sidewalk on Ottawa Crescent will be closed.

: ​The south sidewalk on Ottawa Crescent will be closed. Waste collection : No changes.

: No changes. Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction