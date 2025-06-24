City of Guelph
Menu
Home » Construction » Road construction » Construction notice: Ottawa Crescent closed starting July 10

Construction notice: Ottawa Crescent closed starting July 10

Notice date: June 24, 2025

What’s happening

Drexler Construction Ltd. is upgrading the underground water pipes and then repaving the road at 84 Ottawa Crescent.

Why

This construction supports a development project at 84 Ottawa Crescent.

When

Construction starts on or around July 10, and we expect the work to be completed by July 24, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

  • Traffic lanes: Ottawa Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Calgary Avenue to Callander Drive. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 84 Ottawa Crescent.
  • Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk on Ottawa Crescent will be closed.
  • Waste collection: No changes.
  • Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Map of construction area where the road and sidewalk are closed.

For more information

[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom