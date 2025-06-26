Construction notice: Lane reductions on Silvercreek Parkway North starting June 9

Notice date: June 26, 2025
What’s happening
We’re replacing traffic signals at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road.
Why
We’re replacing aging traffic signals to keep you moving safely around Guelph.
When
We’ll begin work on or about June 9, and we expect all work to be completed by the end of July (weather permitting).
Changes during construction
- Traffic lanes: Lane reductions at Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs.
- Sidewalks: No changes.
- Guelph Transit: No changes.
- Waste collection: No changes.
- Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.