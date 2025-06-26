Construction notice: Lane reductions on Silvercreek Parkway North starting June 9

Notice date: ​June 26, 2025

What’s happening

​​We’re replacing traffic signals at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road.

Why

​​We’re replacing aging traffic signals to keep you moving safely around Guelph.

When

​​We’ll begin work on or about June 9, and we expect all work to be completed by the end of July (weather permitting).

Changes during construction

Traffic lanes : ​Lane reductions at Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs.

: ​Lane reductions at Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs. Sidewalks : ​No changes.​

: ​No changes.​ Guelph Transit : ​No changes.​

: ​No changes.​ Waste collection : ​No changes.

: ​No changes. Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.​

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction