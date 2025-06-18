Construction notice: College Avenue infrastructure improvements Phase 2 starting July 2

Notice date: June 17, 2025

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is working to replace and upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure, and design and construct protected cycling infrastructure on College Avenue from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane.

Why:

The project includes works identified in the Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan . Existing cast iron watermain will be replaced and upsized to improve capacity and distribution. Wastewater sewer will be replaced to address existing capacity constraints. Upgrading the watermain and sanitary sewers ensures we can support our community as the population grows.

We are upgrading the cycling infrastructure to support all ages and abilities. The 2.75 kilometre corridor will feature cycle tracks between Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street, and protected bike lanes from Janefield Avenue to Edinburgh Road and from Gordon Street to Dundas Lane.

This project supports the City’s Cycling Master Plan, Transportation Master Plan and Official Plan to encourage and support healthy, safe, and convenient modes of transportation within our community. The design and implementation of the project is guided by the feasibility study and concept design that we developed as a part of the Protected Cycling Network Study, and is funded in part from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

When:

We’ll begin construction on or about July 2, 2025, weather permitting. Construction will take place in stages, as shown in the following figure.

Construction within Stage 1A and Stage 1B are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Construction in Stage 2 will begin in April 2026 and is expected to be completed by August 2026.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: During construction of Stage 1A, lane reductions and lane shifts are to be expected on Gordon Street. Full closure of College Avenue West will take place during construction of Stage 1B and Stage 2.

Sidewalks: Effort will be made to maintain sidewalks accessible to pedestrians; however, disruptions should be expected.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2, and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue, and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule and the contractor will move if necessary. To mitigate mixing of carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house number.

Private driveway access: All businesses in the construction area remain open and effort will be made to keep properties accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. – 7p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction