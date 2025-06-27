Canada Day in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., June 27, 2025 – Canada turns 158 this year! Here’s information on all things Canada Day from the City of Guelph.

Recognizing Canada Day with Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums is hosting a few events on July 1:

Canada Day Tea at McCrae House

July 1

McCrae House – 108 Water Street

Seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Enjoy sweet treats and a bottomless pot of tea in the peaceful backyard gardens at McCrae House National Historic Site. Under large pine trees, experience McCrae Private blend tea or Town Garden blend tea, served with scones, whipped cream, berries and special Canada Day-themed treats. Book your tea time through Eventbrite. Admission to the Museum is included.

Canada Day: A Day of Reflection, Connection and Community

July 1

Guelph Civic Museum – 52 Norfolk Street

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

We recognize that people mark Canada Day in different ways, and we invite you to spend it at the Civic Museum in community, contemplation, and creativity. Whether you’re seeking quiet reflection or joyful connection, the Civic Museum offers a welcoming space to mark Canada Day in a way that resonates with you. Admission by donation.

For full event details, including times for Guided Meditation with Alpa Acharya and Circle of Sound: A Drop-In Interactive Experience with Gary Diggins, see the event listing on the Guelph Museums website.

Celebrate Canada Day with Guelph Transit!

Whether you’re heading to the fireworks at Riverside Park or spending time with family and friends, let us get you there—for free after 7 p.m.—thanks to Natasha Pedersen of Century 21 Heritage House Limited, Brokerage. On-demand holiday service will run during the day with free service beginning at 7 p.m. Route 99 will run every 10 minutes and zoned routes will run every 15 minutes until midnight.

Get all the Canada Day transit details on our website.

Canada Day Celebration in Riverside Park

The City of Guelph has contributed funding to a Canada Day Celebration at Riverside Park, hosted by Supercrawl Productions. Starting at 3 p.m. on July 1, the event will feature bouncy castles, face painting, music, a family movie night, artisan vendors, food vendors and more, rounded out with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. More event details are on the Facebook event page.

Fireworks on private property

In Guelph, fireworks displays are allowed on private property on the day before and day of Canada Day between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. If you’re celebrating with fireworks, make sure to use them safely, follow the bylaw and dispose of them properly. Learn more about firework safety and the fireworks bylaw. Please note: an amendment to the fireworks bylaw has been adopted by Council but the changes, including shifting the permitted time for setting off fireworks, will not take effect until the Regional Senior Justice of the Peace approves the fines and will not apply to this year’s Canada Day.

Disposing of fireworks

Place used or extinguished sparklers and fireworks in a bucket of water immediately after use. Soak them thoroughly for 24 hours. Drain the water and put the used sparklers or fireworks in the garbage (your grey cart).

Contact the manufacturer for proper disposal instructions for active or unused sparklers or fireworks. Do not put them in any of your carts or bring them to the household hazardous waste depot.

Operating status and hours for City facilities and services

Visit the City’s website for information on the operating status and hours of City services on Canada Day.