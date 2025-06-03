Construction notice: Annual paving on Queen Street, Derry Street, and Pearl Street starting June 9

Notice date: June 3, 2025

Queen Street (Derry Street to Eramosa Road)

(Derry Street to Eramosa Road) Derry Street (Arthur Street to Delhi Ave)

(Arthur Street to Delhi Ave) Pearl Street (King Street to Arthur Street)

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph has contracted Brantco Construction to undertake road paving for the streets noted above. Construction work will include repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting storm grates, manhole covers, and valves, as well as repairing the asphalt road surface.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s Annual Paving Program webpage.

When:

Work is anticipated to start on or about Monday, June 9 and is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions can be expected throughout the project. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic to ensure everyone’s safety on site.

Sidewalks: Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction. We will be repairing sidewalks in phases to ensure continued pedestrian access in the work area.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Please note Brantco Construction does not provide quotes for paving private driveways and will not approach residents with information about driveway repairs. Please feel free to contact the City staff member listed below with any concerns about solicitation during construction.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4298

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction