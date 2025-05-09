York Road closed for three nights starting May 20

Between Stevenson Street South and Victoria Road South for night paving

Notice date: May 9, 2025

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction Inc. to reconstruct York Road, from Stevenson Street South to Victoria Road South. In 2024, we replaced the underground sewer and water pipes in this area. This spring, we’re replacing curbs, sidewalks and paving the road. We anticipate this Phase 3 work will be completed by mid-June.

Three-night closure of York Road for paving

To reduce disruption for residents and businesses, we’re paving the road overnight. York Road, between Stevenson Street South and Victoria Road South, will be closed nightly (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) on May 20, May 21, and May 22. No through traffic will be permitted between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. York Road will be re-open during the daytime (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of York Road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow the posted signs.

Property and business access

All local businesses in the area remain open during construction. If your business is open during the nighttime closures (7 p.m.to 7 a.m.), please contact us for further information about coordinating access.

During the nightly closures, local residents are advised to access the area via Stevenson Street South. The flagperson on site will coordinate driveway access.

Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during nighttime working hours (7 p.m.–7 a.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected.

City services

Waste collection will happen on your regular collection day; however, your pickup time may change. Please place your waste carts at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regular collection day. Once your waste carts are at the curb, the contractor may move them to ensure they’re collected, before placing them back at the curb.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the York Road reconstruction project page.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Brennan Walker C.E.T.

Project Manager

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2530

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]