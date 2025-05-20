Fiber infrastructure project on Woodlawn Road West begins May 21

Edinburgh Road North to Nicklin Road
Notice date: May 20, 2025
About the project
City contractor ‘CCC’ will be conducting installation of under ground ducts, cables and vaults on the northwest side of Woodlawn Road West between Edinburgh Road North and Nicklin Road.
Work begins May 21
The project is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 21 and is expected to take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions and detours
The west bound curb lane on Woodlawn Road West will be impacted; commuters are advised to expect periodic delays during the construction period. Two-way traffic will always be maintained.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. Proper pedestrian detour signage will be in place in case of unexpected sidewalk impacts.
Property and business access, and parking
The contractor will make every effort to minimize entry disruption to the properties. However, access to the driveways may be limited for short periods during construction.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Map of construction area
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Scott Rouse
Supervisor, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4116
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]
Internal Fiber team contact:
Bill Shewfelt
Fiber Optic Specialist
IT Department
City of Guelph
226-332-5848
[email protected]