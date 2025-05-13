Wellington Street East closed at Wyndham Street South on May 24 and May 25

Road closure: Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South

Notice date: May 13, 2025

About the project

The Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project is a simple project that will lead to big results. This project will allow the City to alleviate capacity restrictions in our overburdened infrastructure and open development opportunities within Downtown Guelph, south of the Metrolinx railway corridor.

The project is split into two stages, beginning with the first stage of work on Wellington Street from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South, anticipated to take place from April to July. The second stage of work will take place on Wyndham Street South, from the Speed River to Farquhar Street, anticipated to take place from July to September.

Road closure on May 24 and May 25

Wellington Street East closed at Wyndham Street South. The weekend work begins on Saturday, May 24 at 7 a.m. The closure will last approximately 2 days with the road scheduled to be reopened on Monday, May 26 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. North and southbound traffic will be maintained on Wyndham Street South. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times but restricted at the southwest corner of the Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South intersection.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Businesses on the northwest side of Wellington Street East will be accessible through rear entrances on Surrey Street. Businesses on the southeast side access remains unchanged. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 8 will be temporarily detoured during the weekend work on May 24 and May 25. Bus stop 802 (in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken) and 1652 for Guelph Transit Route 8 will be temporarily closed during the weekend work on May 24 and 25.

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the Phase 0: Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project page.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3913

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]