Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions begin May 20

Elmira Road North to Imperial Road North

Notice date: May 14, 2025

About the project

The City is completing minor roadwork repairs taking place on the roadway to resolve settlement concerns. The Speedvale Avenue West Multi-Use Path project is being completed by resolving outstanding issues within the project area.

Work begins May 20

Work will take place between Tuesday, May 20 and Friday, June 13 (weather permitting).

Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions

There will be lane restrictions on Speedvale Avenue West between Elmira Road North and Imperial Road North in multiple locations. Lane reductions will change as the work progresses and will have signage to indicate which lanes are available.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5604

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]