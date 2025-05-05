Palmer Street road closure starting May 12

Metcalfe Street to Crestwood Place

Notice date: May 5, 2025

About the project

Neeb Excavating is installing a sewer, and water service for a new dwelling and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 146 Palmer Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by allowing the road closure during construction.

Work begins May 12

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 12 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Palmer Street closed

Palmer Street will be closed to through traffic from Metcalfe Street to Crestwood Place. Local traffic will be permitted along Palmer Street, however, there will be no through access at 146 Palmer Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]