Notice of Council Vacancy Proceedings

Guelph, Ont., May 21, 2025 – Councillor Dominique O’Rourke has successfully run for election as the Guelph area riding Member of Parliament and has resigned as a Ward 6 Councillor, resulting in a Council vacancy.

As per the Municipal Act, City Council must determine how to fill this vacancy—either through an appointment or a by-election. This decision will be made at the upcoming Council meeting on May 27, 2025.

Community members and partners can stay up to date by visiting the Council Meetings webpage to view upcoming meetings and agendas as proceedings follow.

For more information visit the City’s municipal elections web page or contact the City Clerks City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or emailing [email protected].



