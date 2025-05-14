Noise exemption notice: Guelph Farmers’ Market Community Event granted noise exemption on June 21, 2025.

The City has granted 10C Shared Space an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on June 21, 2025 for a community event at the Guelph Farmers’ Market at 2 Gordon Street, Guelph, Ontario from 5:00p.m. to 11:00p.m. The exemption allows for noise from live music, amplified music and noise from crowds.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by May 21, 2025, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]