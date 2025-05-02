Water meter repairs at the intersection of Victoria Road and MacAlister Boulevard

Notice date: May 1, 2025

About the project

Huskita Electrical Inc., under a contract with City of Guelph, will be conducting repairs to a damaged water flow meter located underground on MacAlister Boulevard. This will enable the City to deliver safe and clean drinking water to its residents. The contractor will make every effort to ensure that this work is completed properly and with as minimal inconvenience to the residents as possible.

Work begins May 12

The project is scheduled for Monday, May 12 and is expected to finish within one day.

Road closure

The project will close access to MacAlister Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 12. Local traffic will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access, and parking

The contractor will make every effort to minimize entry disruption to the properties. However, access to the driveways may be limited for short periods during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse

Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]