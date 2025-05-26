Construction notice: Section of Kirkby Court minor lane shift starting June 3

Notice date: ​May 26, 2025

What’s happening:

​​PBR Excavating is installing new services to 67 Kirkby Court.​

Why:

​​The water and sanitary services are being placed to service the development at 67 Kirby Court.​

When:

​​The construction work is to start on or about Tuesday June 3 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​A minor lane shift on the northbound lane will occur near the court. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Access to private driveways will be always maintained.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction