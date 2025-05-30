Help us develop the Downtown Community Planning Permit System requirements

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2025 – We’re continuing the Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) work in Downtown. The first CPPS in Guelph was approved by Council in April for the Stone Road/Edinburgh area.

The CPPS is a land-use planning tool that combines Zoning By-law Amendments, Minor Variances, and Site Plan applications into a single application and approval process. By streamlining the application process, a CPPS speeds up approvals for development projects, enabling housing to reach the market more quickly. A CPPS can also be used to secure community benefits such as affordable housing, park land, public art, and community facilities. A CPPS for Downtown will help the City accommodate future growth while supporting our goals for transit supportive development, active transportation, and housing affordability.

Join us for an open house on June 12 between 4-6 p.m. to let us know what’s important to you in Downtown. We’ll provide more information about a CPPS and it’s benefits to the community. We’d also like to hear from you about your preferred community benefits.

When:

Thursday, June 12

4 to 6 p.m.

Where:

City Hall, Marg Mackinnon room

1 Carden Street, Guelph

For more Information

Will Gregory, Project Manager

Planning and Building

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4236

[email protected]