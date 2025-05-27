Help Shape Guelph’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Allocation Policy

The City of Guelph is developing a new Water and Wastewater Servicing Allocation Policy and Bylaw that will guide how water supply and wastewater treatment capacity is allocated to new housing and business as well as introduce timelines for when unused allocations may be revoked, ensuring that our resources are used efficiently and fairly.

By providing your feedback, you can help shape a policy that works for developers, landowners, and residents alike. Take the survey between May 26 and June 25 by visiting Have Your Say.

Background

The development of a new policy and bylaw align with updates to the Municipal Act through Bill 185, which encourages the formation of municipal allocation bylaws and a “Use it or Lose it” allocation approach to development.

Primarily, this policy will impact new housing construction. It’s designed to:

Support faster home building

Reclaim servicing allocations from stalled projects

Promote transparency in allocation decisions

Resources:

For more Information

Wayne Galliher, Division Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2106

[email protected]