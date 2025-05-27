Help Shape Guelph’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Allocation Policy

The City of Guelph is developing a new Water and Wastewater Servicing Allocation Policy and Bylaw that will guide how water supply and wastewater treatment capacity is allocated to new housing and business as well as introduce timelines for when unused allocations may be revoked, ensuring that our resources are used efficiently and fairly.
By providing your feedback, you can help shape a policy that works for developers, landowners, and residents alike. Take the survey between May 26 and June 25 by visiting Have Your Say.
Background
The development of a new policy and bylaw align with updates to the Municipal Act through Bill 185, which encourages the formation of municipal allocation bylaws and a “Use it or Lose it” allocation approach to development.
Primarily, this policy will impact new housing construction. It’s designed to:
- Support faster home building
- Reclaim servicing allocations from stalled projects
- Promote transparency in allocation decisions
Resources:
- Bill 185
- Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan
- Water Supply Master Plan
- Accessing water supply when redeveloping your property
- Water and Wastewater Servicing Allocation Policy and Bylaw
- Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan
For more Information
Wayne Galliher, Division Manager
Water Services, Environmental Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2106
[email protected]