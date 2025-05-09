Grove Street reconstruction starts May 26

Metcalfe Street to 300 metres east of Metcalfe Street

Notice date: May 9, 2025

About the project

Work includes upgrades to sewers, the watermain, sidewalks, retaining walls as well as road resurfacing to maintain a state of good repair. This project also includes a retaining wall rehabilitation 50 metres east of Regent Street.

Construction starts on May 26

Construction is scheduled to start on or about Monday, May 26, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of October 2025. You may see crews on site ahead of May 26 for preparatory work.

Grove Street closed to through traffic

Grove Street will be closed to through traffic during construction. Local access will be maintained. There may be a short-term closure of the Metcalfe intersection for watermain connections.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction. However, sidewalks may be temporarily closed during construction activities. Pedestrians are asked to follow signage.

Property access and parking

Our best efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private driveway and delays should be expected.

Please let us know early if you have any accessibility/mobility concerns. Alternative arrangements can be planned for.

Tree removals

Some trees are planned to be removed during this project. Residents whose trees are affected have already been contacted during the design process.

City services

There may be temporary short-term impacts to your water service during construction. Written notice will be given 48 hours ahead of water impacts. Please check your mailbox daily for updates. Waste collection will continue throughout construction. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb earlier than usual as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Gord Murray P.Eng., Contract Administrator

JL Richards Engineering

226-780-7479

[email protected]