Construction notice: Lane reductions on Gordon Street between Lowes Road and Clairfields Drive starting on or about June 9 for 3 weeks 

Notice date: ​May 26, 2025

What’s happening:

​​JAAR Excavating is removing water and sewer services and repaving the sections of road removals between Lowes Road and Clairfields Drive​ for the development at 42 Lowes Road. Lanes will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes of traffic. One lane in each direction will be maintained.

Why:

​​The former services are being removed as they are no longer required.​

When:

​Construction work is expected to start Monday June 9 for about 3 weeks, weather permitting.​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane reductions on Gordon Street from Lowes Road to Clairfields Drive. Four lanes will be reduced to two lanes. One lane of traffic in each direction. Two-way traffic will be maintained.​

Sidewalks: ​The west sidewalk on Gordon Street will be closed at 42 Lowes Road West.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​Access to private driveways will be maintained at all times.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction