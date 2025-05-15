Gordon Street northbound lane closure on May 31 and June 1

Road closure: Gordon Street northbound lane closed at Wellington Street East intersection

Notice date: May 15, 2025

About the project

The Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project is a simple project that will lead to big results. This project will allow the City to alleviate capacity restrictions in our overburdened infrastructure and open development opportunities within Downtown Guelph, south of the Metrolinx railway corridor.

The project is split into two stages, beginning with the first stage of work on Wellington Street from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South, anticipated to take place from April to July. The second stage of work will take place on Wyndham Street South, from the Speed River to Farquhar Street, anticipated to take place from July to September.

Road closure on May 31 and June 1

Gordon Street northbound closed at Wellington Street East, with only right turns allowed. The weekend work begins on Saturday, May 31 at 7 a.m. The closure will last approximately two days with the road scheduled to be reopened on Monday, June 2 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Southbound traffic on Gordon Street and eastbound/westbound traffic on Wellington Street East will be maintained. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times but restricted at the northeast corner of the Wellington Street East and Gordon Street intersection. Bicycle lanes will be terminated on Gordon Street northbound prior to the Wellington Street East intersection and cyclists will be directed to walk bicycles on the sidewalk. Pedestrians and cyclists should follow the posted detour signs.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Businesses on the northwest side of Wellington Street East will be accessible through rear entrances on Surrey Street. Businesses on the southeast side access remains unchanged. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 99 Mainline will be temporarily detoured and Bus stop 543 (Gordon Street at Wellington Street, northbound), 544 (Gordon Street at Nottingham Street, northbound) and 6067 (Macdonell Street at Wilson Street, eastbound) will be temporarily closed during the weekend work on May 31 and June 1 Bus stop 802 (in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken) for Guelph Transit Route 8 Janefield will be temporarily closed during the weekend work on May 31 and June 1. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the Phase 0: Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project page.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]