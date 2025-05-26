Construction notice: Lane reduction on Gladstone Avenue near Brighton Street starting June 2

Notice date: ​May 26, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Lockhart Excavating will be installing a new water service to 41 Gladstone Avenue and restoring the impacted roadway and boulevard.​

Why:

​​The water service upgrade supports private property upgrades at 41 Gladstone Avenue. ​

When:

​​This work is expected to start on or about Monday June 2 for about a week (weather permitting).​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane reductions on Gladstone Avenue, from Brighton Street to Stevenson Street North. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: The south sidewalk on Gladstone Avenue will be closed. ​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction