Get ‘pumped up’ for Bike Month

Guelph, Ont., May 28, 2025 –This June, we’re celebrating our eighth annual Bike Month. Bike Month is an opportunity for you to try riding a bike for the first time, build connections in the cycling community, or simply enjoy the many benefits of biking.

Dust off your bike and join us throughout the month for events that’ll be fun for the whole family. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a new rider, you’ll find something that moves you!

Free Bike Month kickoff event on May 31

To kick off Bike Month, we’re hosting a celebration that’s fun for the whole family! Take part in a community bike ride and get your bike tuned up at the free repair stand hosted by the Freehub Community Bike Center. Plus, enjoy a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos and music, and explore tables from our community cycling partners. Don’t miss out on this exciting event.

No registration is required, but there will be free frozen treats for early attendees!

Saturday, May 31

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Royal City Park, Gordon Street

Other Bike Month events

Visit bikemonth.ca/guelph to learn about cycling events for all ages and abilities, including:

Pride Ride with GCAT

Thursday, June 5

Pre-ride festivities at 6:30 p.m., ride departs at 7:30 p.m.

York Road Park, 85 York Road – Near the covered bridge

Celebrate Bike Month: Ride & Read Storytime

Thursday, June 5

6:30 to 7 p.m.

Eastside Branch Guelph Public Library, 1 Starwood Road

ReCycle Bike ReUse Event

Thursday, June 12

4 to 6 p.m.

Victoria Road Recreation Centre

Free Bike Valet at the Guelph and District Multicultural Festival

Friday, June 13 to Sunday June 15

Riverside Park

Love Your Bike Festival

Saturday, June 14

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 161 Norfolk Street

Celebrate Bike Month: Ride & Read Storytime

Thursday, June 19

6:30 to 7 p.m.

West End Branch Guelph Public Library, 21 Imperial Road South

Tour De Guelph 12th Annual Community Ride

Sunday, June 22

6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

University of Guelph, W. F. Mitchell Athletics Centre, West Gymnasium

