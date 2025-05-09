Free Event: Public Works Week Open House – May 24

Guelph, Ont., May 9, 2025 – You’re invited to the City’s Public Works Week open house on May 24! Check out interactive opportunities including a photo booth, displays, and City work trucks such as plows, backhoes, graders, sweepers, ice resurfacers, police cruisers, firetrucks, buses and more.

We encourage you to bring a non-perishable food item as an optional admission for donation to the Guelph Food bank, and don’t forget to bring a refillable water bottle to use at the City’s Water Wagon. This is a rain or shine event.

Event details

Time : Saturday, May 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location : 50 Municipal Street, Guelph

Guelph Event Calendar : https://events.guelph.ca/event/public-works-week-open-house-2025/

City staff from Public Works, Solid Waste, Water Services, Wastewater Services, Parks, Guelph Fire, Guelph Transit, Guelph Police, Guelph Bylaw and more look forward to welcoming you to this event. National Public Works Week 2025 runs from May 18 to May 24, honouring public works professionals for their role in creating sustainable communities.

