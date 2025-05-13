Cork Street West closed starting May 21

Dublin Street North to Norfolk Street

Notice date: May 13, 2025

About the project

Lockhart Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface and completing work within the right of way.

This project supports a development project at 11 Cork Street West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins May 21

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, May 21 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Cork Street West closed

Cork Street West will be closed to through traffic from Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Cork Street West, however, there will be no through access at 11 Cork Street West.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 11 Cork Street West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Dublin Street North and Norfolk Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will not be impacted by the road closure. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]