Construction notice: Arkell Road lane shifts at Victoria Road South starting May 26

Notice date: May 21, 2025

What’s happening:

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing a new water service line and hydrant at 388 Arkell Road.

Why:

Connecting this property to City water services is required for the approved development at 388 Arkell Road.

When:

The contractor will begin construction on or around May 26, and we expect work to be completed by June 2 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane shifts will be in place between Victoria Road South and Colonial Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction