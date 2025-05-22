Construction notice: College Avenue West overnight closure from Edinburgh Road South to University Avenue West on May 29

Notice date: May 22, 2025

What’s happening:

As part of the College Avenue Infrastructure Improvements Phase 1 project, the City of Guelph is working with Steed & Evans to complete final paving of College Avenue from its intersection at Edinburgh Road South to University Avenue West. This work is being completed overnight to reduce disruptions to residents and businesses.

Why:

The City of Guelph is replacing aging watermain and wastewater infrastructure, and protected cycling infrastructure on the north and south sides of College Avenue West from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane. This work is being done in three phases.

The College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South intersection will be closed from 7pm to 7am on May 29. No through traffic will be permitted. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West during the intersection closure.

Once the intersection is re-opened, College Avenue West from Edinburgh Road to University Avenue West will also be paved overnight on May 29. Paving on this road will take place in sections, with eastbound traffic being maintained. Absolutely no westbound traffic will be permitted during this period and delays should be expected.

When:

Paving is expected to begin starting 7pm on or about May 29, and is expected to be completed by 7am on May 30, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: The College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South intersection will be closed from 7pm to 7am on May 29. No through traffic will be permitted. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West during the intersection closure.

Once the intersection is re-opened, College Avenue West from Edinburgh Road to University Avenue West will also be paved overnight on May 29. Paving on this road will take place in sections, with eastbound traffic being maintained. Absolutely no westbound traffic will be permitted during this period and delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2, 8, and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during nighttime working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected. The flagperson on site will coordinate driveway access.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction