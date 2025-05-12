City wide leak detection work beginning May 2025

May to October 2025

About the project

The City has hired Hetek Solutions (Hetek) to detect leaks in Guelph’s water mains using acoustics (listening equipment) that will take place from May to October 2025. Hetek will listen for leaks throughout all of Guelph at all City-owned fire hydrants and water main valves.

Work begins in May

Leak detection acoustics will take place overnight from May to October, to minimize background noise. There are no impacts to water services and no excessive noise during the leak detection process.

What is acoustic leak detection?

Acoustic leak detection is a non-invasive method that connects highly sensitive listening equipment to fire hydrants and water main valves and collects sound data from water mains. Sound data collected is then analyzed to identify locations of leaks in water mains. If a leak is identified, the City will investigate further to see whether or not repairs are necessary.

How will I identify Hetek employees?

Hetek staff can be easily identified through visible identification and personal protective equipment that is reflective and brightly colored. Additionally, all of Hetek’s vehicles will have an “under contract to The City of Guelph” magnet on the side with a prominently featured city logo.

For more information

Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 5627

[email protected]