Call for Indigenous vendors and advisors for Guelph’s National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples

National Celebration comes to the Riverside Park concert shell on June 20

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2025 – The annual National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples returns to Riverside Park from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20. Along with being welcomed as attendees, Indigenous community members are invited to participate as exhibitors, vendors and advisors.

Exhibitors and vendors

We welcome Indigenous artisans, creators, service providers and sellers to share their work, culture and knowledge. Whether you sell handmade goods, offer wellness or community services, create artwork or represent a community organization, we’d love to hear from you and have you attend the National Celebration as an exhibitor or vendor. To apply for a table at the event, please complete the exhibitors and vendors application by June 13. If you require assistance with your application, please contact [email protected] or call 519-836-1221.

Advisors

If you’re an Indigenous community member and would like to help shape the City’s National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples event, we invite you to share your vision and ideas with Jagroop Mehta, Supervisor, Museum and Culture Experiences, through email at [email protected] or by phone at 519-836-1221 extension 2773. We’re committed to creating a welcoming, respectful space that honours Indigenous voices, culture and presence, and welcome your perspective.

About the Celebration

Since 1996, many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 during the summer solstice. Additionally, June is National Indigenous History Month—a time for all Canadians to reflect upon and learn the history, cultures, contributions and resilience of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples. With several powwows taking place across the province on June 21 this year, the City has moved this event to the day prior.

More details about the event will be shared closer to June 20.

For more Information

Jagroop Mehta, Supervisor

Museum and Culture Experiences, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2773

[email protected]