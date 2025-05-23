Sidewalk replacement on Arthur Street South and Cross Street starting May 26

At the corner of Arthur Street South and Cross Street

Notice date: May 23, 2025

About the project

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing new sidewalk and tactile plates.

Work begins May 26

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 26 and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction