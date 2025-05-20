Annual Paving Program – Maplewood Drive

Edinburgh Street South to End

Notice date: May 20, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph has contracted Brantco Construction to undertake road paving for the streets noted above. Construction work will include repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting storm grates, manhole covers, and valves, as well as repairing the asphalt road surface.

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s Annual Paving Program webpage.

Work begins May 23

Work is anticipated to start on or about Friday, May 23 and is expected to take between 4-6 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Lane reductions

Lane reductions can be expected throughout the project. Please follow all posted signs and any flag people directing traffic to ensure everyone’s safety on site.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction. We will be repairing sidewalks in phases to ensure continued pedestrian access in the work area.

Property access

There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). If there are any concerns about parking access, contact the City staff member listed below.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your waste carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Private driveways

Please note Brantco Construction does not provide quotes for paving private driveways and will not approach residents with information about driveway repairs. Please feel free to contact the City staff member listed below with any concerns about solicitation during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For any additional updates, please visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4298

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]