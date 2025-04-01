York Road reconstruction final paving and surface works to begin mid-April

Notice date: April 1, 2025

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction Inc. to reconstruct York Road, from Stevenson Street South to Victoria Road South. In 2024, we replaced the underground sewer and water pipes in this area. This spring, we’re replacing curbs, sidewalks and paving the road. We anticipate this Phase 3 work will be completed by mid-June.

Lane restrictions to begin middle of April

As temperatures begin to increase, crews will begin minor repairs, prepare to complete the final layer of asphalt, and finish outstanding concrete and landscaping work. To complete this work, lane restrictions will be required. Flag people will be directing traffic, so please expect delays. Short term closures of side streets may be required.

Nighttime closure of York Road for paving

Once the preparatory works are completed, the contractor will need to temporarily close York Road to place the surface layer of asphalt. York Road will be closed, from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road, for two to three nights between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Additional notification will be given ahead of these nighttime closures.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of York Road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow the posted signs.

Property and business access

All local businesses in the area remain open during construction.

Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected.

City services

Waste collection will happen on your regular collection day; however, your pickup time may change. Please place your waste carts at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regular collection day. Once your waste carts are at the curb, the contractor may move them to ensure they’re collected, before placing them back at the curb.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 may see delays during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the York Road reconstruction project page.